Disney100: Mattel Creations Recreates Iconic Movie Scene with New Alice In Wonderland Doll

The Disney100 celebration is going strong and fans everywhere are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in a variety of exciting ways. By far the biggest is through awesome collectibles such as exclusive dolls from Mattel. This month they’re welcoming Alice from Alice in Wonderland to the Disney100 line and she’s bringing her friend the White Rabbit along for the ride.

It’s time to take a trip down the rabbit hole and wind up in Wonderland! In honor of Disney100 Mattel is breathing new life into beloved Disney classics with their exclusive Creations dolls that will spotlight some of the biggest characters.

! Sweet Alice had no idea of the adventures awaiting her in this timeless and beloved story. Mattel’s special collectible Alice doll

Alice measures 10.5-inch-tall. She wears a blue dress and multi-layered petticoat with eyelet trim along with bloomers and a cotton percale apron, each with lace trim.

Since this is recreation of an iconic scene the doll comes with a colorful three-sided house featuring intricate sculpting. The set includes a White Rabbit figure and pieces of his furniture.

Mattel Creations doll The Alice doll is expected to ship on or before October 6, 2023. A link to the doll can be found below.

Disney Collector Alice in Wonderland Doll – Mattel Creations – $100.00

Packaging display shows furniture pieces flying out of the house

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Doll cannot stand alone. Comes with doll stand. Color and decorations may vary.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.