Long before we met the big screen version of Boba Fett, he was just a concept with a completely different look then the armor we recognize today. Well maybe it isn't so much that the armor changed but the color and styling did. Now fans can add the concept version of his helmet to their collection as a new collector’s piece arrives on shopDisney.

Many of the Star Wars characters we’ve come to love have gone through several changes to concept, outfits, look, and sometimes vibe before they ever make it to the final media presented to the world.

Oftentimes, creators will share their concept visions with fans and that can lead to mass production of collectibles inspired by the “rare” looks like the Boba Fett prototype helmet designed by Joe Johnston.

Back in 2020, Hasbro introduced the Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary, and now fans can get the collectible on shopDisney.

Designed for roleplay and display, the helmet offers premium detail and design including a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD).

Prior to the well worn green and red helmet from the movies, the bounty hunter was envisioned as suiting up in an all-white ‘Super Stormtrooper’ armor!

The Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) helmet is available now on shopDisney and sells for $104.99.

Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – $104.99

