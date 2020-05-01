Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Toys During Inaugural Fan First Friday Event Ahead of May the 4th

May is officially here, and that means Star Wars Day (celebrated annually on May the 4th as in “May the Fourth Be With You”) is right around the corner. But this morning the popular toy company Hasbro got a jump on the festivities by hosting its inaugural Fan First Friday event, wherein it revealed some new and upcoming Star Wars products, inspired by various movies and characters from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

1 of 5

Up first is MONOPOLY: STAR WARS THE CHILD EDITION ($19.99 – Fall). “Imagine traveling around the galaxy with THE CHILD, or affectionately known as ‘BABY YODA’ by fans, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. Move around the gameboard as THE CHILD, buy and sell Hideouts and Common Houses, and follow the actions on the Camtono cards and Bounty Puck cards. The last player remaining after everyone else has gone bankrupt wins the game!”

1 of 4

Next is the newly updated version of STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER ($19.99 – Fall). “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this figure, inspired by The Mandalorian series on Disney Plus and featuring quality detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection.”

1 of 4

Third we have the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (STORMTROOPER) ($12.99 – Fall). “Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, and inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this collectible figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail.”

1 of 4

Fourth is the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (KAMINO) ($19.99 – Fall). “Inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS series, this figure features quality detail and multiple points of articulation.”

1 of 3

Fifth we have the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH DARTH VADER ($24.99 – Spring). “The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out in any STAR WARS fan’s collection. Inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and featuring quality detail, multiple points of articulation, and a metallic finish.” Exclusive to Amazon.

1 of 6

Sixth is this great STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH 4-LOM AND ZUCKUSS Figure 2-Pack ($49.99 – Spring). “When Kenner first produced the 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS figures, the names somehow got reversed. In this 2-Pack, the original packaging has been recreated – switched names and all.” These Amazon-exclusive figures also recreate the deco look and colors of the original Kenner action figure line releases.

1 of 7

Up seventh is the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HAN SOLO (CARBONITE) ($14.99 – Spring). “Celebrate 40 years of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with this figure, featuring 1980s-inspired design and premium deco.” This non-articulated piece is an Amazon exclusive and was previously only available as part of the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive The Black Series Boba Fett package.

1 of 7

Eights is the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER AND YODA (JEDI TRAINING) DELUXE Figures ($39.99 – Fall). “Celebrate 40 years of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with these figures, featuring quality detail and multiple points of articulation.” This is the first time Yoda will be produced in an accurate scale to Hasbro’s six-inch The Black Series action figure line.

1 of 8

Lastly, there’s the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BOBA FETT (PROTOTYPE ARMOR) ELECTRONIC HELMET ($99.99 – Summer). “Commemorate 40 years of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with this roleplay item with premium detail and design. Featuring a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD), fans can imagine what it was like for the famous bounty hunter to suit up for galactic action in his all-white ‘Super Stormtrooper’ armor!” Based on the original white Boba Fett armor design by Joe Johnston.

As noted individually above, these new Star Wars items will become available throughout this spring, summer, and fall. For more information be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.