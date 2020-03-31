Photos: Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Black Series, Vintage Collection Action Figures On Fan Celebration Day

by | Mar 31, 2020 3:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Force is certainly with a number of Star Wars fan-run websites and independent news sources today, as Hasbro partnered with various outlets to reveal new toys as part of its Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fan Celebration.

Star Wars Insider Magazine, Fantha Tracks, Coffee with Kenobi, JediNews.co.uk, StarWarsCollector.com, RebelScum.com, CollectorsCantina.com, SWActionNews.com, BanthaSkull.com, YodasNews.com, JediDefender.com, and 4LOMKuss.com all got in on the action as eight different action figure announcements were made for Hasbro’s The Black Series and Vintage Collection.

The Mandalorian in Beskar Armor (6-inch The Black Series)

1 of 3

Din Djarin has appeared in the six-inch Black Series before, but only in the worn-down armor he wore in the first two and a half episodes of The Mandalorian’s first season. Now you’ll be able to pick him up in his shiny Beskar armor, acquired by trading in poor Baby Yoda to Werner Herzog. Thankfully he’ll use his new get-up to return The Child to safety.

Teebo (6-inch The Black Series)

1 of 3

If I’m not mistaken, Teebo is the first Ewok to join the six-inch Black Series. And this figure looks fantastic, but where’s Wicket? Hopefully we’ll get the Warwick Davis-played Endorian soon, along with his pals Logray, Paploo, and Chief Chirpa as well.

Admiral Ackbar (6-inch The Black Series)

“It’s a device or enclosure designed to catch and retain animals, typically by allowing entry but not exit or by catching hold of a part of the body!” Our favorite Mon Calamari is finally getting the six-inch Black Series treatment in his Return of the Jedi uniform– previously he’s only been available in his The Force Awakens form.

Darth Vader The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (6-inch The Black Series)

1 of 3

Am I the only one who can’t tell the difference between Darth Vader’s armor in the individual movies of the Original Trilogy? I’ve got one of the six-inch Black Series Vader’s already (I think it’s the ROTJ version because his helmet comes off to reveal the face of Sebastian Shaw) and that’s probably enough for me.

K-2SO (3 ¾-inch Vintage Collection)

1 of 2

The former Imperial security droid hilariously played by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is coming to the three-and-three-quarter-inch Vintage Collection. “And there’s a fresh one if you mouth off again.”

Clone Commander Wolffe (3 ¾-inch Vintage Collection)

1 of 3

Send in this clone to add to your three-and-three-quarter-inch Vintage Collection Grand Army of the Republic. He looks very familiar, but I’m told they all have distinct personalities. And this one’s got somewhat unique armor, so there’s that too.

Carbonized Stormtrooper The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (6-inch The Black Series)

1 of 4

I’m not sure I understand these “Carbonized” figures either. They’re just… what, shiny? Anyway, this one is an Imperial stormtrooper.

Carbonized Boba Fett The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary

1 of 4

And this one’s Boba Fett, because the guy doesn’t have enough merchandise in his image already. Seriously though, these toys look incredibly cool! And they’ll all be available this summer. Pre-order now via Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth, or Big Bad Toy Store.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend