Toy Fair 2020: New Star Wars Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collections, More Revealed by Hasbro

Despite the fact that there’s no Star Wars movie coming out this year (for the first time since 2014), it’s still going to be a big year for everyone's favorite franchise set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Beyond comic books, novels, and exciting television projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, we can expect to see a continuous stream of new tie-in products and toys from long-time Lucasfilm licensees like Hasbro, as partially revealed during the company’s presentation today at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City.

Before revealing any new products, Hasbro first reminded us of its already-announced Star Wars merchandise coming soon, like the Galaxy of Adventures action figures inspired by The Clone Wars and other Star Wars media, Star Wars Battle Bobblers, and the Mission Fleet with the notable inclusion of Din Djarin and his little buddy The Child. Speaking of Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian, the Darksaber role-play weapon and the Animatronic Edition of The Child will also be available this year. And let’s not forget that little Black Series version of The Child, either.

The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet features premium deco, realistic detail, and movie-inspired design, plus a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD.

Continuing the HyperReal series from last year’s eight-inch Darth Vader figure is the Bespin Luke Skywalker with multiple hand variants, his blue lightsaber with removable blade, and his blaster with working holster.

Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back in a big way with throwback-style packaging for it Black Series rereleases like Yoda, the AT-AT Driver, Bespin Luke Skywalker, Hoth Leia Organa, Bespin Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and the TIE Fighter Pilot. There’s also new figures such as Dagobah R2-D2, Snowspeeder Pilot Luke (yes, it’s an all-new sculpt differentiating it from X-Wing Pilot Luke), a Hoth Rebel Soldier, and the very exciting Imperial Probe Droid– an iconic character from Empire that has not been produced in this scale before.

As far as vehicles go, the Vintage Collection is getting a new 3 ¾-inch scale Slave I with realistic weathering detail and Han in Carbonite (Boba Fett figure not included).

The Empire Strikes Back love continues with Hasbro’s Retro Collection of Star Wars action figures: Hoth Han Solo, Yoda, Boba Fett, Snowspeeder Pilot Luke, Bespin Luke, Hoth Leia, and Lando Calrissian. There’s also a throwback Hoth Ice Planet Adventure Game, and the packaging of all of these products come pre-weathered, so don’t expect to keep them mint on card.

Sure to be one of the most anticipated releases in the Star Wars Black Series this year is the new six-inch scale Snowspeeder (AKA the T-47 Airspeeder) with exclusive Dak Ralter figure. I bet he feels like he could take on the whole Empire himself.

Also coming from Hasbro’s Vintage Collection are this EG-6 Power Droid from the Lars Homestead in A New Hope and Luke Skywalker in his Jabba’s Palace gear from Return of the Jedi.

Finally, fans of the beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video games are sure to go gaga for this Force FX Elite Darth Revan lightsaber with removable glowing Kyber crystal.

