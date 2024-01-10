“The Muppets Mayhem” Baby Animal Pop! Brings Much Needed “MAYHEM!” to Your Funko Collection

“We’re gonna do it for the Mayhem!” The Disney+ series about Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem may not be getting a second season, but that doesn’t mean that the musical Muppets are going away. In fact Funko is celebrating The Muppets Mayhem with a new Pop! figure of Animal as baby and fans can pre-order this collectible on Entertainment Earth.

As disappointing as it is that The Muppets Mayhem won’t be returning for more Disney+ adventures, the band lives on through merchandise (and other projects too)! Funko is giving the stage to Animal with a Pop! figure of the red creature as a baby.

We’ve come to love the antics of Muppet drummer Animal who knows how to have a good time and “rock on.” But like all of us, he had to start somewhere and in The Muppets Mayhem a flashback shows how baby Animal wound up on Floyd Pepper’s doorstep with a note that read “Keep” ( check out episode 3

Unfortunately the “Keep” note isn’t part of this Pop! figure, but that’s okay with us. Animal is depicted here in a quiet moment that makes him seem just a little less manic.

His big, red, head sits atop a small orange body and he’s wearing a diaper fastened with a pin. And since he’s a baby, Animal is smaller than a standard Pop! measuring 2 ½ inches tall.

The Muppets Mayhem Baby Animal Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1492

Baby Animal has previously been part of the animated Muppet Babies shows and The Muppets Mayhem gave audiences a puppet version of the furry red ball of energy.

It sells for $11.99 and is expected to ship in March 2024.

