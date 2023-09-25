Three New Marvel Designs Revealed for Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Card.

The Disney Visa Cards from Chase introduced three new card art options from Marvel – Black Panther, Captain America, and Groot – for the Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Card.
- There are now a total of 13 credit card art options for new and existing card members.
- Existing card members interested in updating their card art should log in to their Disney Visa Credit Card account at Chase.com for more information.
- In addition to the new card art, Disney Visa Cards from Chase announced card members now receive 20% off the first year of an Annual Marvel Unlimited subscription as a new perk, starting October 1.
- Take a look at the Black Panther and Captain America designs below:
About the Chase Disney Visa Cards:
- Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card perks include:
- Save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com.
- Pose for special photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at select locations at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Additionally, Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on card purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com or ESPNPlus.com, 2% on card purchases at grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and most Disney locations and 1% on all other card purchases. Disney Visa Cardmembers earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all card purchases with no earn limits.