Three New Marvel Designs Revealed for Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Card.

The Disney Visa Cards from Chase introduced three new card art options from Marvel – Black Panther, Captain America, and Groot – for the Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Card.

There are now a total of 13 credit card art options for new and existing card members.

Existing card members interested in updating their card art should log in to their Disney Visa Credit Card account at Chase.com for more information.

In addition to the new card art, Disney Visa Cards from Chase announced card members now receive 20% off the first year of an Annual Marvel Unlimited subscription as a new perk, starting October 1.

Take a look at the Black Panther and Captain America designs below:

About the Chase Disney Visa Cards: