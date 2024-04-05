Hoo boy! Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening at two Disney Parks in 2024 and the more information that’s revealed, the more excited we are for the experience. Of course you can’t have a reimagined attraction open at Disney without some merchandise to accompany it and Target has just the thing you’ve been looking for: a super cuddly Louis plush!

What’s Happening:

Louisiana’s bayous are crawling with alligators and in this case that’s a good thing! The trumpet-toting, jazz loving Louis from The Princess and the Frog is a friendly face in the swamp and now he’s trading his scales for something much softer: a plushy body!

is a friendly face in the swamp and now he’s trading his scales for something much softer: a plushy body! The Louis Cuddleez Plush has crawled over to Target and he can’t wait to join your Disney collection. This spongey, huggable pal is all dressed up for a performance with felt trumpet in hand and gorgeous pink flower resting on his head.

His eyes are closed as he takes in the melodic sounds of the bayou band

Louis bears a small yellow tag that reads “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” in the same lovely font as the soon-to-open Disney attractions, so you can be absolutely certain this is part of the official merchandise line.

The Louis Cuddleez Plush is available now at Target.com and sells for $39.99.

8.66 Inches (H) x 24.41 Inches (W) x 11.81 Inches (D)

Detailed Louis plush sculpting and embroidered features.

Soft felt scales; foam and fabric trumpet; plush lotus flower and lily pad hat

Designed to lay flat on tummy.

Genuine, Original, Authentic Disney Store Product

About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

The new ride is a vibrant reimagining of the Splash Mountain attractions at Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World) and Disneyland Parks. The experience is slated to open Summer 2024 at Magic Kingdom Late 2024 at Disneyland

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at their upcoming Mardi Gras party.

Disney shared a new YouTube video series “We Call It Imagineering” and the first episode revealed some of the incredible animatronics to be featured in attraction

