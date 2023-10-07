Toy Fair 2023: Ravensburger Showcases Disney Lorcana “Rise of the Floodborn” and a Whole Lot More

Ravensburger had a lot of incredible products to display at Toy Fair, especially for Disney fans. The newest sensation is Disney Lorcana, a trading card game that has taken the (Disney) world by storm. With unique artwork, the cards are not only beautiful to collect and display, but also fun to play. Ravensburger is aware of the demand for the first wave of cards, and eager fans won’t be left in the dust. More product from the first release, is on the way, even as they head into the game’s second wave.

Before we get into Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, let’s take a quick look at the ultimate collectible set themed to Disney100.

The 6 Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter cards in this release feature exclusive variant artwork by animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Of particular note is a Genie card done by his animator, Eric Goldberg, and an Elsa card by Frozen visual development artist Brittney Lee. This set also comes with four Rise of the Floodborn booster packs to help build your deck.

The easiest way to build up your Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn collection is with this wave’s Illumineer’s Trove, which comes with 8 booster packs, plus a storage box, 2 deck boxes, a player’s guide, and game tokens. The box’s artwork features the characters on this wave’s booster packs.

Booster packs in this wave come in Raya (from Raya and the Last Dragon), Beast (from Beauty and the Beast), and the Queen of Hearts (from Alice in Wonderland). Each booster pack contains 12 cards chosen at random.

Starter Decks come with everything you need to play, and there are two options for Rise of the Floodborn – Merlin and Tiana or Evil Queen and Gaston. Starter decks come with 60 cards (2 of which will be foil), a booster pack (12 cards at random), a rulebook, and game tokens.

Disney Lorcana isn’t the only Ravensburger game honoring Disney’s 100th anniversary. Disney100 Labyrinth features beautiful transparent Mickey-shaped movers and incorporates a plethora of timeless characters as you try to navigate your way through the ever-changing maze.

A Disney100 re-release of Disney Villainous also serves as a great entry point for new fans to the board game that puts you in the shoes of the most wicked characters from the Disney pantheon. This edition is a Target exclusive that offers streamlined gameplay for new players.

We got an up-close look at the metallic variant pawns that are exclusive to the Disney100 version of Disney Villainous, which are beautiful.

If you need a palette cleanser from the ruffians and thugs of Disney Villainous, then the all-ages Disney Princess Enchanted Forest memory game is here to brighten the day. Disney Princesses are lost in the palace gardens, and it’s up to you to help them find their way back to the castle.

ThinkFun released Disney Word-A-Round earlier this year, which makes a great stocking stuffer. New in 2024 is Marvel Word-A-Round, which adds Marvel superheroes to the game. Each card contains words in rings, but it’s unclear where they start. Part of the fun of the Marvel overlay is that the rings on the back of the cards look like Captain America’s shield.

Star Wars Villainous recently got an expansion with Scum and Villainy, which adds Boba Fett, Seventh Sister, and Cad Bane to the game.

Puzzles are still a core part of Ravensburger’s brand, and new this fall are three puzzles from Disney’s Encanto. The whole familia together to build the 1,000-piece puzzle of Casita, a kid-friendly 100-piece puzzle with large pieces, or get three 49-piece puzzles in one box.

For an added challenge, the new 3D Puzzle of Stitch’s head also becomes a fun decorative piece and comes with a display stand.

In case you missed it last year, this Disney snowglobe 1,000 piece Christmas puzzle is another great way to bring the family together over the holidays.

And for the non-Disney fans in your life, Ravensburger’s line of Adventure Book Games began with The Princess Bride in 2020 and continued last year with The Wizard of Oz. New this year is The Lord of the Rings, which takes players through the motion picture trilogy through 8 playable chapters.

Perfect for ages 8 and up, Goats’ Day Out is a family-friendly strategy game where each player gets a goat board. As you play through the board, you collect something for your goat to eat (they eat anything!) and the goal is to fill up their tummy without leaving any blank spaces.

ThinkFun is bringing the timeless game of MahJong to a new generation with Meet Mahjong, which includes both the Chinese and American versions of the game.

Brio is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, and part of the fun on the horizon brings dinosaurs to the Brio World.

Generations of kids have spent countless hours assembling and playing with these compatible tracks and vehicles. Whether imagining a trip back in time or a present-day park filled with these giants of the past, kids are sure to have a lot of fun.

Another Brio Advent Calendar is also coming soon, with the 2022 version still available.

Gravitrax is one of the hottest STEM toys out there, and now a younger group of kids can get in on the fun with Gravitrax Junior. For ages 3 and up, kids get to stack and create their own marble maze, and then watch the chain reactions unfold as they go through fun traps they added.

We end our overview of Ravensburger’s 2023 Toy Fair showcase with their paint by numbers brand, CreArt. Like with their non-licensed puzzles, there are a lot of great designs to choose from, ideal for every taste and interest.

But if you’re a Disneyland fan, you’ll likely be most interested in this Switzerland Zermatt painting. It features the real Matterhorn, complete with Skyliner gondolas passing by.

