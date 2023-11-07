Toy Review – LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank from “The Mandalorian” Recreates Exciting Scene from Season 3

Yesterday right here at LaughingPlace.com I unboxed a collection of Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy merchandise sent over to us by our friends at Disney Products, and included in that box was a LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank building set from The Mandalorian season 3 episode, “The Mines of Mandalore.”

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build (in fast-motion), and review the Spider Tank, which is LEGO Star Wars set #75361 and includes 526 pieces.

Watch LEGO Star Wars "The Mandalorian" Spider Tank set #75361 unboxing / build / review:

The main build of this LEGO Star Wars set is the Spider Tank villain vehicle, which was piloted by an unnamed cyborg creature inside the titular Mines of Mandalore. You may recall from The Mandalorian episode in question how Din Djarin and Grogu descended into the mines seeking redemption, only for Djarin to be captured by the mysterious creature in this tank, and resulting in Grogu having to seek help from Bo-Katan Kryze. It would have been nice for that cyborg creature to be included in the set, but I’m guessing LEGO just didn’t have complete information from the episode when they were designing it. It might actually be a fun exercise to try to build your own version of the creature out of spare LEGO pieces, regardless. The Spider Tank does have poseable legs and claws, the latter of which open and close to capture the hero characters. The cockpit also opens and can fit one minifigure inside, and there are two stud shooters that pop up from the hull when doing so.

The minifigures included in this set are Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze, and the Mandalorian (Din Djarin) himself. I’m really pleased that LEGO has upgraded the Darksaber element to resemble more of a sword-like blade than the cylindrical black lightsaber piece that was included in previous sets, but some white highlights on the blade would have been even nicer. Underneath Mando’s helmet is finally the face of Din Djarin, rather than the solid black head of LEGO The Mandalorian sets in the past, though there is no alternate face for this character. Bo-Katan Kryze does have an alternate face, a hair piece that can be placed on the minifigure’s head in lieu of her helmet, and some very nice detailing on her armor, helmet (with rangefinder), and arms. Overall this is a really well-designed set that was very fun to build– though there is some repetition in putting together the Spider Tank’s six legs– and it’s great to be able to recreate one of the most memorable scenes from The Mandalorian season 3. Plus it’s not too expensive– as of this writing, you can grab it on Amazon on sale for just $40. My only real complaint is the lack of that neat cyborg creature, but what else is LEGO for than to inspire builders to get creative and expand upon the builds included in official sets?

The LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Spider Tank building set is available now wherever toys are sold.