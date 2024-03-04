Disney fans looking to treat themselves or a loved one to some high end gifts will want to swing by House of Sillage to check out the sale on their Disney Collection. For a limited time all two fragrances, lip colors, face palettes and Mickey Mouse candle are discounted up to 55% off.

Spring is just around the corner and it’s the best time to celebrate all things new or at least new to you! House of Sillage has just kicked off a sale on their Disney Collection and making this the perfect time to try out their themed makeup, or treat yourself to a high end parfum.

The company has two delicious fragrances, one themed to Mickey Mouse (now $197.50) and a limited edition Disney100 Minnie (now $188.10) offering. Both come in gorgeous hand painted bottles made of French glass and are topped with a domed lid to make the entire presentation look like a cupcake. Enamel finishes add a pop of color and hand-placed Swarovski crystals on the lid add to the luxury.

As for the fragrances themselves, they’re made with a higher concentration of perfume oil that helps to prolong the pleasant aromas. In our experience, just two short spritzes are enough to last the whole day! Mickey Mouse presents notes of Coconut, Cocoa, and Sweet Vanilla; while Disney100 Minnie Mouse top notes are bright orange, lemon, and apple among others.

House of Sillage also has a lineup of cosmetics with a Minnie Mouse eyeshadow palette (now $34.00), Mickey Mouse face palette (now $29.00), two diamond powder lipsticks (now $29.00), and a lip gloss luminizer (now $18.00). Those who want the full experience can opt for the Collector’s Set (now $120) that also includes an exclusive leather zip pouch featuring Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other.

Finally there’s a special edition Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick case set (now $132.00) that comes with House of Sillage’s signature bow lipstick case, and exclusive diamond power lipstick; and a Mickey Mouse candle (now $30.00) with notes of Bergamot, Orange Blossom Absolute, Modern Amber, Sandalwood, Tonka, Vanilla similar to the Mickey Mouse parfum.

Hurry! Guests can save up to 55% on the Disney x House of Sillage Collection. Discounts are applied automatically, there’s no code required. Please note: shipping is not free, and all packages require a signature.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!