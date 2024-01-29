The magic of Disney’s latest animated film, Wish is still swirling through our thoughts and into merchandise collections! shopDisney is bringing fashionable styles to fans of all ages with new products from Cakeworthy and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney’s 62nd animated feature Wish has just arrived on Digital

has Today the online retailer welcomed some charming accessories like this sparkly crossbody bag inspired by the boundless ball of energy, Star!

The bag hails from Cakeworthy and features buckle and chain elements for the strap. Star is depicted on the front making the cutest face and is ready to enjoy your daily adventures.

Star Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy – Wish

In addition to the charming cosplay bag, shopDisney is now home to new apparel and accessories including: Hoodies T-Shirts Long Sleeve Shirts Pajamas Dresses Plush

Fans can browse the latest Wish collections which are available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $22.99 – $69.95 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Light-Up Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Wish

Star Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament – Wish

Valentino Cuddleez Plush – Wish – Large 24"

King Magnifico Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Wish

Valentino Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Adults – Wish

Queen Amaya Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Wish

King Magnifico Fashion T-Shirt for Kids – Wish

Asha and Star Dress for Girls – Wish

Star Fashion T-Shirt for Adults – Wish

Star Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Wish

Star Pullover Fashion Hoodie for Women – Wish

King Magnifico Zip Hoodie for Adults – Wish

Star PJ PALS Short Set for Kids – Wish

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!