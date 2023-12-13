Hasbro Unveils Second Wave of “X-Men ’97” Figures Coming in Early 2024

X-Men fans have been looking forward to the debut of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+ for quite some time. And while we still don’t know when the new animated series will premiere, Hasbro has us covered with a second wave of X-Men ‘97 figures coming next year.

Hasbro has revealed six new X-Men ‘97 figures that will be available for pre-order in early 2024 and are expected to ship in Spring 2024.

This is the second wave of figures based on the series, after the first was released in October

Marvel Legends Series Magneto X-Men '97 action figure

With Professor Charles Xavier gone, Magneto — the self-proclaimed Master of Magnetism — reinvents himself as he tries to carry forward his oldest friend’s dream.

The Marvel Legends Series Magneto figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design and over 20 points of articulation.

This officially licensed Magneto figure comes with two alternate hands and an alternate head for dynamic poseability.

Marvel Legends Series Nightcrawler X-Men '97 action figure

Despite his good heart and gentle nature, swashbuckling teleporter Nightcrawler is often demonized for his physical mutations, including his indigo fur and a prehensile tail.

The Marvel Legends Series Nightcrawler figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.

This officially licensed Nightcrawler figure comes with 3 accessories for dynamic poseability, including 2 alternate hands and an alternate head.

Marvel Legends Series Jean Grey X-Men '97 action figure

Jean Grey is a powerful telepath and telekinetic mutant who has faced cosmic entities and world-shattering events in stride. Endlessly empathetic, she serves as the heart of the X-Men.

The Marvel Legends Jean Grey figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.

This officially licensed Jean Grey figure comes with 3 accessories for dynamic poseability, including 2 alternate hands and an alternate hairstyle head.

Marvel Legends Series Goblin Queen X-Men '97 action figure

A Jean Grey doppelgänger who shakes the X-Men to their core, Goblin Queen becomes a fierce enemy of the X-Men after her mind is corrupted by Mister Sinister.

The Marvel Legends Series Goblin Queen features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.

This officially licensed Goblin Queen figure comes with 5 accessories for dynamic poseability, including alternate hands and power FX.

Marvel Legends Series The X-Cutioner X-Men '97 action figure

A mercenary and weapons specialist with high-tech, homemade tactical gear, Carl Denti — A.K.A. The X-Cutioner – is determined to make mutants pay for their perceived wrongdoings toward humankind.

The Marvel Legends Series X-Cutioner features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.

This officially licensed The X-Cutioner figure comes with 4 signature character-inspired accessories, including a lance and an arm cannon.

Marvel Legends Series Cyclops X-Men '97 action figure

The consistent and determined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has the mutant ability to emit powerful red beams of energy from his eyes.

The Marvel Legends Series Cyclops features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.

This officially licensed Cyclops figure comes with an alternate head, optic blast FX, and 3 alternate hands for dynamic poseability.

