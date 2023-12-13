Hasbro Unveils Second Wave of “X-Men ’97” Figures Coming in Early 2024

X-Men fans have been looking forward to the debut of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+ for quite some time. And while we still don’t know when the new animated series will premiere, Hasbro has us covered with a second wave of X-Men ‘97 figures coming next year.
- Hasbro has revealed six new X-Men ‘97 figures that will be available for pre-order in early 2024 and are expected to ship in Spring 2024.
- This is the second wave of figures based on the series, after the first was released in October.
- Fans can showcase their Marvel Legends X-Men figures on the shelf with its collectible packaging, which features a retro-style blister card.
Marvel Legends Series Magneto X-Men '97 action figure
- With Professor Charles Xavier gone, Magneto — the self-proclaimed Master of Magnetism — reinvents himself as he tries to carry forward his oldest friend’s dream.
- The Marvel Legends Series Magneto figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design and over 20 points of articulation.
- This officially licensed Magneto figure comes with two alternate hands and an alternate head for dynamic poseability.
Marvel Legends Series Nightcrawler X-Men '97 action figure
- Despite his good heart and gentle nature, swashbuckling teleporter Nightcrawler is often demonized for his physical mutations, including his indigo fur and a prehensile tail.
- The Marvel Legends Series Nightcrawler figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.
- This officially licensed Nightcrawler figure comes with 3 accessories for dynamic poseability, including 2 alternate hands and an alternate head.
Marvel Legends Series Jean Grey X-Men '97 action figure
- Jean Grey is a powerful telepath and telekinetic mutant who has faced cosmic entities and world-shattering events in stride. Endlessly empathetic, she serves as the heart of the X-Men.
- The Marvel Legends Jean Grey figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.
- This officially licensed Jean Grey figure comes with 3 accessories for dynamic poseability, including 2 alternate hands and an alternate hairstyle head.
Marvel Legends Series Goblin Queen X-Men '97 action figure
- A Jean Grey doppelgänger who shakes the X-Men to their core, Goblin Queen becomes a fierce enemy of the X-Men after her mind is corrupted by Mister Sinister.
- The Marvel Legends Series Goblin Queen features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.
- This officially licensed Goblin Queen figure comes with 5 accessories for dynamic poseability, including alternate hands and power FX.
Marvel Legends Series The X-Cutioner X-Men '97 action figure
- A mercenary and weapons specialist with high-tech, homemade tactical gear, Carl Denti — A.K.A. The X-Cutioner – is determined to make mutants pay for their perceived wrongdoings toward humankind.
- The Marvel Legends Series X-Cutioner features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.
- This officially licensed The X-Cutioner figure comes with 4 signature character-inspired accessories, including a lance and an arm cannon.
Marvel Legends Series Cyclops X-Men '97 action figure
- The consistent and determined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has the mutant ability to emit powerful red beams of energy from his eyes.
- The Marvel Legends Series Cyclops features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.
- This officially licensed Cyclops figure comes with an alternate head, optic blast FX, and 3 alternate hands for dynamic poseability.
More About X-Men ‘97:
- Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.
- Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.
- The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+ in 2024.