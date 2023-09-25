It’s UnCANny! “X-Men ’97” Funko Soda 6-Pack and Cooler Bag are Your Next Must-Have Marvel Collectibles

Collector’s rejoice! Funko’s awesome exclusive Funko Soda 6-Pack and Loungefly Cooler Bag has returned with a new wave of characters this time stemming from Marvel’s X-Men universe. And these are just any old X-Men, no, no Funko is spotlighting the heroes of beloved animated series who also happen to be the stars of the upcoming reboot X-Men ’97!
- Well, well, Funko and Loungefly are at it again bringing their unique products to fans in a clever bundle that functions outside of the display case.
- Fans can grab a literal 6-pack of Funko Soda figures featuring popular characters from the upcoming series X-Men ‘97. Not only will they receive 6 mutant characters (sorry the figures themselves aren’t mutants), but the whole set comes with an awesome hero-themed Loungefly cooler bag.
- The cooler features a motif of the X-Men emblem alongside your favorite heroes and villains. Naturally, the cooler has an insulated lining (yay!) as well as a detachable shoulder strap, shiny silver-colored hardware, soda tab zipper pulls, a high-density Funko logo print for the lining, and is made of nylon.
- In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- There's a 1 in 6 chance guests will find a chase variant like:
- Magneto without Helmet
- Jean Grey with Glow Powers
- Glow-in-the-dark Gambit
- Glow-in-the-dark Cyclops with Energy Blast Vision
- Wolverine in Casual Look
- Storm with Glowing Lightning
- Only 12,000 of this Funko exclusive set were made! This bundle is available now at Funko.com and sells for $100.00.
- The purchase limit is up to 12 and this is a final sale item.
Vinyl SODA X-Men '97 6-Pack with Cooler at Funko – $100.00
- Cooler is approximately 8″ W x 5.25″ H x 5.25″ D
- Vinyl figures are approximately 4-inches tall.
