It’s UnCANny! “X-Men ’97” Funko Soda 6-Pack and Cooler Bag are Your Next Must-Have Marvel Collectibles

Collector’s rejoice! Funko’s awesome exclusive Funko Soda 6-Pack and Loungefly Cooler Bag has returned with a new wave of characters this time stemming from Marvel’s X-Men universe. And these are just any old X-Men, no, no Funko is spotlighting the heroes of beloved animated series who also happen to be the stars of the upcoming reboot X-Men ’97!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Well, well, Funko and Loungefly are at it again bringing their unique products to fans in a clever bundle that functions outside of the display case.

Fans can grab a literal 6-pack of Funko Soda figures featuring popular characters from the upcoming series X-Men ‘97. Not only will they receive 6 mutant characters (sorry the figures themselves aren’t mutants), but the whole set comes with an awesome hero-themed Loungefly cooler bag.

The cooler features a motif of the X-Men emblem alongside your favorite heroes and villains. Naturally, the cooler has an insulated lining (yay!) as well as a detachable shoulder strap, shiny silver-colored hardware, soda tab zipper pulls, a high-density Funko logo print for the lining, and is made of nylon.

In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

There's a 1 in 6 chance guests will find a chase variant like: Magneto without Helmet Jean Grey with Glow Powers Glow-in-the-dark Gambit Glow-in-the-dark Cyclops with Energy Blast Vision Wolverine in Casual Look Storm with Glowing Lightning

Only 12,000 of this Funko exclusive set were made! This bundle is available now at Funko.com

The purchase limit is up to 12 and this is a final sale item.

Vinyl SODA X-Men '97 6-Pack with Cooler at Funko – $100.00

Cooler is approximately 8″ W x 5.25″ H x 5.25″ D

Vinyl figures are approximately 4-inches tall.

Funko Soda Fun:

Learn more about the awesome Funkos collectibles in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.

