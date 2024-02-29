Looking Back at 2012’s “One More Disney Day”

Twelve years ago today, Disneyland and Walt Disney World celebrated “One More Disney Day”. The celebration began on February 29th at 6am and featured both Disneyland Park and the Magic Kingdom open for a complete 24-hour day.

The celebration continued a few years after, kicking off the summer season instead of celebrating Leap Day, but soon died off. The experience was rather revolutionary, with the park having to be staffed and stock for a complete 24-hour period, all the while entertainment and attractions remaining in operation for guests to enjoy.

Both parks celebrated their own kick offs to the event while the sun was still down.

WATCH: 2012 One More Disney Day at Magic Kingdom

WATCH: 2012 One More Disney Day at Disneyland

We’re reaching back into our own archive to show off some photos from Disneyland’s event back in 2012. The event kicked off with characters and the band welcoming guests into the park. The Disneyland Ambassadors were on hand, as well as the team creating some delicious speciality treats for the event.

Of course, merchandise was prevalent to celebrate the historic day at the parks.

Guests were committed to sticking it out the full 24-hours. Many would be caught sleeping in a variety of locations around the park come the wee hours of the morning.

One More Disney Day was an amazing experience that we hope to see again in the future!