Photos / Videos: 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy Participants and DREAMbassador Dara Reneé Appear in Cavalcade at the Magic Kingdom

The 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy kicked off this afternoon at the Magic Kingdom, as the participants and 2024 DREAMbassador Dara Reneé appeared in a cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A.

This event, taking place through Sunday, April 7th, is designed by Walt Disney World to broaden career awareness and create exclusive enrichment opportunities for high school students from diverse communities around the country. Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World for the four-day event.

Watch the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy Cavalcade – Featuring DREAMbassador Dara Reneé:

Following the cavalcade at the Magic Kingdom, we had the chance to speak with DREAMbassador Dara Reneé and Disney Executive Champion Tracey Powell.

Watch our Interview with DREAMbassador Dara Reneé & Executive Champion Tracey Powell:

Reneé then posed with Bandleader Mickey Mouse and some of the Dreamers.

