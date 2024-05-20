Photos: Fun And Adventure In Second Day of 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise

It’s the second day of the 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, allowing those DVC members aboard the Disney Dream to experience the ultimate Member Cruise as it sails in Europe for the first time ever. This is the first sea day of the seven-night voyage, so DVC Members aboard will have a plethora of special entertainment just for them!

On this trip, DVC Members will be enchanted by the beautiful Amalfi Coast and historic cities, including Naples and Rome. Plus, spend 2 delightful days at sea, enjoying signature Disney entertainment, themed dining, refreshing pools, live shows and more. Throughout the 7-night cruise, members will enjoy exclusive in-room gifts, made-for-Members entertainment, special Character Greetings and more.

Held in one of the ship’s theaters was a special presentation about the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2 with production designer Jason Deamer! While not much can be shown from this event, be sure to check out our post here about Jason Deamer and the new film.

As is the norm, there are plenty of goodies given to passengers in their staterooms throughout the cruise, including this Member Cruise hat, and Member Cruise Corkcicle bottle.

A lesson from Disney artist Stacia Martin is also available for members to enjoy.

More panels and discussion in member-exclusive entertainment, with a special focus on Disney Theatrical music, as well as a behind the scenes look at the Disney+ original series, The Imagineering Story.

In the stateroom, passengers are also finding another goodie showcasing the port for the next day, Livorno, Italy. Gateway to Pisa and Florence. But for now, dinner at Animator’s Palate with a special item on the menu themed to the Disney Vacation Club.

This concludes Day 2 of this magical experience, stay tuned as the adventure continues! While the 2024 voyage is already underway, if you’re interested in a trip aboard the Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.