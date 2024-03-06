2024 Easter Eggs Now on Display at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

The chocolate Easter eggs are now on display at some of the Walt Disney World Resorts. We were able to get photos of the ones that can be found at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

Chocolate Easter eggs are now on display at the Walt Disney World resort.

Here are some photos of what can be found at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

One of the eggs features Mickey and Minnie and their red outfits with sunflowers behind them.

Next to Mickey and Minnie is a blue egg with pink cherry blossom flowers.

Groot fans will love this next one, which resembles the same topiary that can be found at this year’s EPCOT

Next to him, you can see a cottage house made out of sticks with a stone pathway.

Another one following inspiration from the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has the Japanese dragon topiary. The cherry blossoms add a beautiful touch to it.

This next one has beautiful pink and white flowers as well as a silhouette of butterflies flying over it.

Chip and Dale have to be a part. You can see them with carrots all around.

Last but not least, this egg resembles a teapot that has become a house.

Make sure to visit Disney’s Beach Club Resort and check out this incredible artwork in person.

