Meet the New and Returning planDisney Panelists for 2024

The Disney Parks Blog has announced their new lineup of planDisney panelists for 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The 16 new planDisney panelists for 2024 have been revealed, fresh off a training experience at Walt Disney World and aboard the Disney Dream.
- They join 34 alumni panelists ready to answer your Disney vacation planning questions with personalized answers in 2024.
- The new panelists include: Alison L., Brent H., Camille W., Candace W., Jana T., Jen W., Jenna J., Jennifer S., JoVonn G., Kay B., Kristi R., Lizzie B., Melissa H., Nilson L., Susan C., and Tiffany S.
- planDisney is the go-to resource for all your Disney vacation planning questions. Whether planning a cruise on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, or a summer vacation to Walt Disney World, they have the answers. What is Disney Genie+ service and where can you find a DOLE Whip? They know! And with a searchable archive of more than 200,000 pieces of advice, there is no question too big or too small for this group of specialists.
- To receive a personalized answer, Disney vacationers can submit their questions at planDisney.com. Panelists will answer questions about Walt Disney World, the Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club membership, and come from across the world, so you can find answers in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
- Guests of the site can also watch videos detailing how to create magical vacations, catch up on the latest planDisney Podcast episodes, read up on ready-to-browse content in the Panel Extras section and view lists of some of the panelists’ best recommendations.
