runDisney Reveals Themes For 2024 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, With Pixar, Disney Animation, and Muppets Characters Featured

Even though the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is right around the corner, our friends at runDisney have already announced the themes for the races taking place at this year’s Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend during EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival!

What’s Happening:

A runDisney race 15 years in the making, or four decadent days at Walt Disney World

Featuring a 5K and a 10K up to a half marathon and a two-course challenge, the events will feature food-centric stories, Disney Characters, snacks and more to help power runners to the finish line.

Participants can also top off the weekend with an exciting post-race party to celebrate with friends and family at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival so they can have a race weekend full of flavorful fun.

Those wishing to participate should take note of several key dates for registration: Club runDisney Gold & Platinum Member Registration | March 5, 2024 General Registration | March 12, 2024

The actual races take place starting on November 1st, 2024, with the event concluding with a post-race party on November 3rd, 2024.

To register, participants should do so at the official site, here

Check out each of the race’s character themes: Disney Wine & Dine 5K: Racers, prepare yourselves for 3.1-miles of Muppety madness hosted by the Swedish Chef during the runDisney 2024 Disney Wine & Dine 5K.



Disney Wine & Dine 10K

Don’t let this race get “bayou!” Join the party with Tiana and friends in a delicious 6.2-mile race adventure through Walt Disney World Resort during the runDisney 2024 Disney Wine & Dine 10K.

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Anyone can cook, anyone can race! So lace up for the runDisney 2024 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon hosted by Chef Remy and Linguini. During this tasty trek, you’ll race for 13.1 miles to earn a delectable finisher medal.

Disney Two Course Challenge

Two courses are better than one! Save room for more and take on the runDisney 2024 Disney Two Course Challenge, hosted by Chef Mickey. Complete both the Disney Wine & Dine 10K and Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon to earn a special challenge finisher medal.

Those participating also won’t want to miss out on celebrating their race weekend accomplishments during the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Post-Race Party. From access to EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Global Marketplaces and select EPCOT attractions to exclusive entertainment and more, it’s a delicious ending to race weekend fun.

