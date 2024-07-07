Walt Disney World Calendar Arrives In Retail Locations Throughout Resort

The time has arrived! The 2024-25 16 Month Walt Disney World calendar has arrived at retail locations at Walt Disney World.
- There are many days throughout the year that Disney Parks look forward to. Some have specific dates, and some are just annual traditions that show up somewhere in the parks – including retail locations.
- Such is the case today as we have spotted the 2024-25 16 Month Walt Disney World Calendar, featuring images of Walt Disney World to bring fans joy throughout the year ahead.
- While we didn’t break open the calendar for closer examination, the back of the calendar features many of the images one can find inside, including EPCOT’s Imagination! Pavilion, Christmas at the Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Spaceship Earth and Fantasmic!
- Interestingly, some of the photos featured on the calendar include Test Track in its 2.0 state, which closed in June to make way for a third iteration based on the original World of Motion attraction that dates back to the opening of EPCOT. There is also a prominent photo of Dinosaur at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which has been (albeit loosely) announced as closing in the near future to make way for a new Tropical Americas themed area that is taking over Dinoland USA at the park, which will likely see the attraction transformed into a new Indiana Jones-themed experience.
- As of press time, the calendar retails for $19.99 and can be picked up at locations throughout Walt Disney World. Similar to previous years, the calendar looks to start in September of 2024 and run through December of 2025.
- We also anticipate the arrival of a Disneyland Resort version of the calendar in the not-too-distant future.
- If you want to visit the Walt Disney World resort in lieu of staring at pictures on a calendar, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
