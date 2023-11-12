Photos / Video: Adventureland Treehouse Walkthrough at Night

The debut of the Adventureland Treehouse has created much excitement at Disneyland, but the same trek through the trees stuns even more at night.

The new treehouse revamp includes some gorgeous lighting to take your adventures into the treetops past sunset.

Watch our full nighttime walkthrough of the Adventureland Treehouse:

The sprawling walkthrough is bathed in blue lights as the adventurous spirit continues on into the evening. The Adventureland Treehouse is open daily at Disneyland. Check out our walkthrough of the treehouse during the day.