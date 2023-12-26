“Aladdin” Cast Perform “Friend Like Me” During the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on ABC

Aladdin on Broadway fans were able to see an incredible musical performance of “Friend Like Me” during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Michael James Scott (Genie), Adi Roy (Aladdin), and the Broadway and North American touring companies of Aladdin performed the show stopping number “Friend Like Me” during ABC’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at Walt Disney World

at This show stopping number was filmed outside the Town Square Theater at the Magic Kingdom

Check out the performance for yourself in the video below.

​​

About Aladdin on Broadway:

In the middle-eastern town of Agrabah, Princess Jasmine is feeling hemmed in by her father’s desire to find her a royal groom. Meanwhile, the Sultan’s right-hand man, Jafar, is plotting to take over the throne.

When Jasmine sneaks out of the palace incognito, she forms an instant connection with Aladdin, a charming street urchin and reformed thief.

After being discovered together, Aladdin is sentenced to death, but Jafar saves him by ordering him to fetch a lamp from the Cave of Wonders.

Where there’s a lamp, there’s a Genie, and once Aladdin unwittingly lets this one out, anything can happen! Will Aladdin’s new identity as “Prince Ali” help him win Jasmine’s heart and thwart Jafar’s evil plans? Will the Genie’s wish for freedom ever come true?