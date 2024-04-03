First Look at “Avatar” Experience Coming to Disneyland Shared During Shareholders Meeting

During Disney’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a look at some concept art that he referred to as “creative inspiration” for a “possible” Avatar experience coming to Disneyland.

An Avatar experience was first mentioned for Disneyland back in February of last year. Iger brought up the concept during an earnings call.

Then, during a Q&A session part of the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Iger confirmed that the pseudo-announced Avatar-themed experience planned for Disneyland will be an entire themed land.

Now, Iger has interestingly referred to the project as a "possible" Avatar experience.

Chairman of Disney Experiences, Josh D'Amaro has since released a memo via the Disney Parks Blog stating the Avatar experience is contingent upon the success of the ongoing DisneylandForward effort.

However, Disney reached out to us at the time to say that they have not announced the location of the Avatar experience. It’s unclear whether Beatty misspoke or inadvertently announced the location.