Location of Disneyland Resort “Avatar Experience” Possibly Revealed at IAAPA

At today’s IAAPA Lunch and Learn Event, Imagineer Chris Beatty revealed that a previously announced “Avatar Experience” for California will be making its way to Disney California Adventure.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. PT): After the publication of this article, The Disneyland Resort reached out to Laughing Place to say that they have not announced the location of the Avatar Experience. It’s unclear whether Beatty misspoke or inadvertently announced the location. Below is our original report.

Previously:

At today’s IAAPA event, it was officially said to be coming to Disney California Adventure specifically.

Now, no other details have been announced discussing what the “experience” might entail, but due to space constraints, it’s unlikely to carry the scope of “Pandora: The World of Avatar” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

No timeline for the project has been given, so we will be waiting for further details to follow.