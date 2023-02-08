“Avatar” Experience Coming Soon to the Disneyland Resort

Just announced during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call, an Avatar experience will be coming to Disneyland.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during today’s earnings call that an Avatar “experience” will be coming to the Disneyland Resort.
- No other details have been revealed at this time, but Iger promised more details would be shared soon.
- We can most likely rule out a full-blown themed area like Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, so could it perhaps be more of an exhibition?
- Shanghai Disneyland is currently hosting the Avatar: Explore Pandora exhibit inside Tomorrowland. Guests of all ages can explore the fantastical alien moon of Pandora, the culture of its inhabitants, the Na’vi, and stunning bioluminescent environments. This 1,400-square-meter exhibition features life-sized recreations of iconic landmarks from the film, most notably the Tree of Voices.
- The exhibit runs at Shanghai Disneyland through March 2023, so could this then be set up at the Disneyland Resort? This is purely speculation, but time will tell…
- Work has begun on the transformation of Disney California Adventure’s Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6.
- After a few weeks of a dead end in Adventureland, construction walls have now moved to once again allow guests to cross into New Orleans Square.
- The replacement for the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Splash Mountain, is well underway with the reveal of new story details for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
