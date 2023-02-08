“Avatar” Experience Coming Soon to the Disneyland Resort

Just announced during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call, an Avatar experience will be coming to Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during today’s earnings call that an Avatar “experience” will be coming to the Disneyland Resort

“experience” will be coming to the No other details have been revealed at this time, but Iger promised more details would be shared soon.

We can most likely rule out a full-blown themed area like Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Shanghai Disneyland is currently hosting the Avatar: Explore Pandora

The exhibit runs at Shanghai Disneyland through March 2023, so could this then be set up at the Disneyland Resort? This is purely speculation, but time will tell…

