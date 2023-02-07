Photos: Construction Walls Moved to Remove Dead End in Adventureland at Disneyland

After a few weeks of a dead end in Adventureland, construction walls have now moved to once again allow guests to cross into New Orleans Square.

Construction walls are up in Adventureland at Disneyland for the rethemed Adventureland Treehouse, as well as a lengthy refurbishment of the Indiana Jones Adventure. Previously, walls completely blocked off the far end of Adventureland, but guests can now once again pass through into New Orleans Square.

Opening later this year, the Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.

Meanwhile, construction walls also block off the entrance to the Indiana Jones Adventure, which is currently undergoing a lengthy refurbishment.

A few new themed signs have been added to inform guests of what’s going on. You might even notice a spelling mistake or two.