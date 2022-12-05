Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure Set To Close For An Extended Refurbishment January 9th

One of Disneyland’s most popular attractions is set to go through a timely refurbishment just shy of it’s 30th anniversary, but also just in time for a bit of synergy considering the highly-anticipated fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series is just around the corner.

The ultra-popular Indiana Jones Adventure

In recent times, the attraction has been showing its age with many of the smaller and even signature effects of the attraction not working more often than they are working.

The last time the attraction saw any kind of major work done was near the 60th anniversary of the park back in 2015, when various projection effects were installed in the attraction. Since then, the attraction has undergone numerous smaller refurbishments, but for maybe a few days at a time.

This extended refurbishment is timed very well, considering the arrival of the highly-anticipated fifth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to release on June 30th, 2023. The refurbishment, while timed extremely well, will likely not include major changes to the attraction to tie-in with the new film, though smaller bits of content shouldn’t be ruled out. When Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull released in 2008, there were small tie-ins throughout Adventureland at Disneyland, namely a short-lived show that featured the titular character.

With the help of Indiana Jones, guests need to escape the supernatural attraction of the Gates of Doom—the entrance to eternal torment inside Adventureland’s Temple of the Forbidden Eye. There, they careen along precarious precipices that overlook molten lava in the Cavern of Bubbling Death and avoid the screaming undead mummies of the temple’s past victims and swerve to avoid lava eruptions, swarms of insects and evil wraiths. After traversing a collapsing bridge and into the fangs of a giant venomous snake, you may think you have made it through safely, until a massive boulder rolls directly toward you and only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Indiana Jones!

Indiana Jones Adventure is not a roller coaster nor a typical slow-speed attraction. You'll board a 12-person troop transportation vehicle for a fast-paced thrill ride that realistically simulates driving fast over rough terrain. The experience is truly unique—and truly exciting, and with the help of an extended refurbishment, will hopefully be restored to its original glory.

Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park closes on January 9th, 2023, and is slated to reopen in Spring of 2023.