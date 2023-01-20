Photos: Construction Walls Create a Dead End in Adventureland at Disneyland

With both the Indiana Jones Adventure and the Adventureland Treehouse closed for refurbishment, Adventureland at Disneyland is currently a dead end, leading to some interesting traffic patterns on that side of the park.

The bridge over the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean is being used for the attraction’s queue, with construction walls blocking off the entrance to Adventureland. Guests looking to access Adventureland should head through Frontierland.

Over in Adventureland, construction walls begin before the regular entrance to the Jungle Cruise. Access to the Jungle Cruise queue is through the Tropical Imports structure.

Bengal Barbecue remains open, with the queue making use of what is usually a seating area. Beyond Bengal Barbecue lies another dead end.

Cast Members are informing guests entering the land that Adventureland is currently a dead end other than Jungle Cruise and the Bengal Barbecue.

Alongside a lengthy refurbishment for the Indiana Jones Adventure, the former Tarzan’s Treehouse is currently being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse. Opening later this year, the Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.