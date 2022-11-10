Disneyland Announces Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Swiss Family Robinson to Open in 2023

Earlier this year, the Disneyland Resort announced that the Tarzan Treehouse would be getting a new theme. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the newly-named Adventureland Treehouse will return in 2023, with a theme that might not be what fans expected.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that the former Tarzan's Treehouse will be reimagined.

According to the Parks Blog, the new version will pay tribute to the original attraction, which itself was inspired by the Swiss Family Robinson film.

From Disney Parks Blog: "The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs."

As guests explore the treehouse, they’ll encounter rooms “that the family in this new story created for one another.”

This includes: The mother’s music den The young sons’ nature room The daughter’s astronomer’s loft An ingenious kitchen and dining room The father’s art studio



It's worth noting that a Swiss Family Robinson Disney+ series is currently in development.

Looking at the concept art, it also seems as though this version of the attraction will have ties to S.E.A (the Society of Explorers and Adventurers).

Previously, rumors suggested that the treehouse could take on an Encanto theme, although Disney has apparently decided to go another way.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Family Treehouse at Magic Kingdom remains open.

Adventureland Treehouse is slated to reopen in 2023.