Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Will Be Receiving a New Theme

In 1999, Disneyland debuted Tarzan’s Treehouse, replacing the iconic Swiss Family Treehouse. Now, more than 20 years later, Disney is set to retheme the walk-through attraction once again.
What’s Happening:
- According to the OC Register, Disneyland officials have confirmed that Tarzan’s Treehouse will be getting a new theme.
- The attraction is currently closed for refurbishment and will reopen sans Tarzan.
- Demolition of the entrance to Tarzan’s Treehouse is expected to begin today, April 18th.
- Although the property to which the treehouse will now be themed has yet to be confirmed, rumors point to Encanto.
- That selection would make sense given the film’s phenomenon status, with the soundtrack topping the Billboard charts and the movie taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.
- Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has repeatedly referred to Encanto as a franchise, implying that we’ll be seeing much more from the world of the film.
- If that weren’t enough, there’s also the fact that Antonio’s room in the film is a treehouse.
- With Tarzan’s Treehouse now a part of the past, you can look back at video of the attraction below:
