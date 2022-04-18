Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Will Be Receiving a New Theme

In 1999, Disneyland debuted Tarzan’s Treehouse, replacing the iconic Swiss Family Treehouse. Now, more than 20 years later, Disney is set to retheme the walk-through attraction once again.

What’s Happening:

According to the OC Register

The attraction is currently closed for refurbishment and will reopen sans Tarzan.

Demolition of the entrance to Tarzan’s Treehouse is expected to begin today, April 18th.

Although the property to which the treehouse will now be themed has yet to be confirmed, rumors point to Encanto .

. That selection would make sense given the film’s phenomenon status, with the soundtrack topping the Billboard charts and the movie taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has repeatedly referred to Encanto as a franchise, implying that we’ll be seeing much more from the world of the film.

If that weren't enough, there's also the fact that Antonio's room in the film is a treehouse.

With Tarzan’s Treehouse now a part of the past, you can look back at video of the attraction below: