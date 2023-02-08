Photos: Work Begins on Pacific Wharf’s Transformation into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6”

At last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that the Pacific Wharf area of Disney California Adventure would be transformed into San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. Work has now begun to begin the area’s transformation.

What’s Happening:

The reservoir that surrounds Pacific Wharf has been drained to begin construction on the massive Golden Gate Bridge-esque centerpiece of the new area.

The Wharf also serves as a draining location for Grizzly River Run

When completed, the reimagined area will feature a place to meet Baymax as well as new spots to eat and shop.

No other details have been revealed, however concept art for the area was unveiled at the D23 Expo.

