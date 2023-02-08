Photos: Work Begins on Pacific Wharf’s Transformation into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6”

At last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that the Pacific Wharf area of Disney California Adventure would be transformed into San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. Work has now begun to begin the area’s transformation.
What’s Happening:
- The reservoir that surrounds Pacific Wharf has been drained to begin construction on the massive Golden Gate Bridge-esque centerpiece of the new area.
- The Wharf also serves as a draining location for Grizzly River Run, which is currently closed for refurbishment through March 16th.
- When completed, the reimagined area will feature a place to meet Baymax as well as new spots to eat and shop.
- No other details have been revealed, however concept art for the area was unveiled at the D23 Expo.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- After a few weeks of a dead end in Adventureland, construction walls have now moved to once again allow guests to cross into New Orleans Square.
- The replacement for the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Splash Mountain, is well underway with the reveal of new story details for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Through an audition posting on DisneyCareers.com, we now know that a limited run musical is coming soon to the Hyperion Theatre at Disney California Adventure. But just what could it be?
