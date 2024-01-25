“Avatar” Producer Jon Landau Spends the Day at Walt Disney Imagineering Discussing Future Projects

Jon Landau shared on his Instagram page that he spent the day at Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

Jon Landau had a busy day at Walt Disney Imagineering.

He posted a photo on his Instagram page standing in front of a Walt Disney Imagineering sign with the caption, “Had a great day at Walt Disney Imagineering talking about the future.”

He did not share what was discussed, but there are Avatar projects that have been mentioned by high-level executives at the Walt Disney Company.

In early 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that an avatar experience is planned in California for the Disneyland Resort

About Jon Landau:

Jon Landau is an American film producer best known for producing the Oscar-winning film Titanic

, which earned $2.19 billion in gross revenues. He's also known for producing Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned $2.9 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.

