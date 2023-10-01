Photos: Blue Loop Boat Service Returns to Walt Disney World’s Bay Lake

Just a few hours ago, Blue Loop Boat Service returned to Walt Disney World’s Bay Lake, marking the first time that this route has been in service since the park’s closed in March of 2020 due to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic.

This unique boat route at the Walt Disney World Resort stands out specifically because it only services the resorts surrounding Bay Lake, running on a constant loop between Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Unlike the majority of transportation routes at Walt Disney World, it does not service a theme park or Disney Springs, only the three aforementioned resort destinations.

Walt Disney World fans and historians especially love the route because more often than not, a full circuit on the route includes a lap around the defunct Discovery Island, a gated admission wildlife and bird sanctuary that Disney operated on the island in the middle of Bay Lake that closed back in 1999.

The return to service earlier today included a small presentation with management and representatives from the three Disney Resorts on the loop before setting sail on Bay Lake for the first time in over three years.

The Blue Loop is named as such because the boats that run the route are marked with a blue flag. These, again, will only be spotted on Bay Lake as they do not go into the adjacent Seven Seas Lagoon and that area. Those wishing to enjoy the Blue Loop can take other Walt Disney World Transportation to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, or Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and board a blue loop boat from those respective docks.