Longtime Disneyland Resort Announcers Bill Rogers and Camile Dixon To Be Replaced with New Voices

Longtime voices of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, Bill Rogers and Camile Dixon, are moving on from their roles, with new voices to take over in the future.
What’s Happening:
- With contract renewals approaching, the Disneyland Resort made the decision to move forward with new voices for in-park announcements recordings.
- Because of this, longtime voice artists Bill Rogers and Camile Dixon will no longer be recording new park announcements, although guests will still be able to hear their voices for the time being.
- Rogers has been the announcer of the Disneyland Resort since 1991, taking over for the legendary Jack Wagner.
- His wife, Dixon, took on the duties of announcer for Disney California Adventure when the reimagining was completed in 2012.
What They’re Saying:
- Disneyland Resort statement: “We are so grateful to all the talented actors – including Bill and Camille – who have shared their voices with our guests throughout the years and thank them for all their contributions.”
