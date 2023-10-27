Palm Breeze Bar Opening Thursday, November 2nd at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Disneyland has announced that the Palm Breeze Bar will open on Thursday, November 2nd within the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Open to the public, this outdoor dining venue was designed with modern décor inspired by the artistry of Disney Legend Mary Blair.
- A variety of food selections will be available at the Palm Breeze Bar, including:
- Ahi tuna tataki with Aji Amarillo ponzu, persillade, and crispy wonton
- Chocolate chip cookie sandwich with vanilla ice cream
- Garden pizza with plant-based cheese, Romesco sauce, soy chorizo, cilantro-mint chimichurri, shaved asparagus, crimini mushroom and sun-dried tomato (Plant-based)
- In addition to these tasty dishes, there will also be a variety of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages available, including a signature margarita and tropical shandy.
- Take a complete photo and video tour of the new Villas at the Disneyland Hotel, and also be sure to check out all of the new merchandise now available.
- Below is the full Disney Eats Foodie Guide for the Palm Breeze Bar, shared by the Disney Parks Blog.
Shareables:
- Coctel de Mariscos: Fresh market fish, gulf shrimp, snow crab claw, and avocado
- Ahi Tuna Tataki: Aji Amarillo ponzu, persillade, and crispy wonton
- Avocado & Lime Hummus Dip: Crudite vegetables, espelette, and crispy pita
- Cheese Fry Poutine: Demi-glace, cheese sauce, chive sour cream, and pimento
- Cocktail Chicken Wings: Bourbon barbeque glaze, chile aïoli
Salads:
- Heirloom Beet Salad: Roasted and marinated beets, baby kale, Persian cucumber, whipped Stracciatella mozzarella, candied walnut, and herb vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad: Little gem lettuce, avocado, black beans, charred corn, heirloom tomato, cheddar and Jack cheeses, and cilantro dressing (Also available with grilled chicken breast, salmon filet, or grilled prime flat iron steak)
Sandwiches:
- Jumbo Lump Crab Roll: Tarragon and lemon aïoli and fresh dill on a brioche bun served with potato chips
- Palm Breeze Burger: Sun-dried tomato and basil pesto, burrata, and arugula served with french fries
- Spicy Crisp Chicken Sandwich: Zesty slaw, spicy aïoli, and bread and butter pickles served with french fries
Artisan Personal Pizzas:
- Charcuterie Pizza: Artisan-cured prosciutto, pepperoni, sausage, and sun-dried tomato
- Four Cheese California Pizza: Mozzarella, cheddar, and Jack cheeses with chevre, marinated tomato, and fresh basil
- Garden Pizza: Plant-based cheese, Romesco sauce, soy chorizo, cilantro-mint chimichurri, shaved asparagus, crimini mushroom, and sun-dried tomato (Plant-based)
Kid’s Menu:
- Power Pack: Yogurt smoothie, mandarin orange, and whole grain fish crackers
- Cheesy Grilled Cheese: American cheese on toasted brioche and served with seasoned french fries or fresh fruit
- Cheeseburger Sliders topped with American cheese and served with seasoned french fries or fresh fruit
- Grilled Chicken Breast with brown rice, fruit, or seasonal vegetables
Desserts:
- Beignets filled with chocolate, passion fruit, and mixed berry
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich: Chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream
- Molten Chocolate Cake: Hot fudge, whipped cream, and slivered almonds
Non-alcoholic Beverages:
Indulge in one of the new Curiously Delightful Mocktails.
- Pineapple Cooler: Pineapple shrub, orange juice, and grenadine (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Citrus Ginger Ale: Orange juice, lemon juice, grenadine, and ginger beer (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Non-alcoholic Fifty-Five-Fifty: Frozen coconut purée, peach juice, and mint (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Non-alcoholic Chilly Mango: Frozen mango purée, mint, chamoy, and chile lime seasoning (Non-alcoholic beverage)
Alcoholic Beverages:
Enjoy one of the new beverages coming to Palm Breeze Bar with Grove Grown Inspirations, Stirred and Strong, and Chilled Delights!
- Signature Breezy Marg: Código Reposado Tequila, charred Meyer lemon juice, Cointreau, and agave nectar garnished with charred Meyer lemon wheel
- Tropical Shandy: Flor De Caña Rum, pineapple shrub, lime juice, and Smog City Mango Pango Ale
- Seasonal G & T: Sipsmith Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, black pepper, rosemary syrup, charred Meyer lemon juice, and elderflower tonic water
- Basil Grapefruit Sour: Del Maguey Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, grapefruit syrup, egg white, and Thai basil with a Thai basil garnish (Egg white substitute available upon request)
- Strawberry Thyme Fizz: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cynar, strawberry-thyme syrup, lemon juice, and prosecco
- Blue Bee’s Knees: The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, lemon juice, organic honey, and blueberry wine
- Oaxacan Old Fashioned: Ilegal Mezcal, agave nectar, and grapefruit bitters
- Nouveau Negroni: Sipsmith Gin, Gran Classico, Montenegro Amaro, Cocchi Storico, orange bitters, and garnished with an orange twist
- Orange Bourbon Punch: Angel’s Envy Bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, and strong brew orange tea
- Marcie ’55: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Malahat Cabernet Rested Rum, Averna Amaro, Fernet Branca, plum and burlesque bitters, and lemon essence
- Chilly Mango: Don Julio Blanco Tequila, frozen mango purée, chamoy, and chile-lime seasoning
- Fifty-Five-Fifty: Selva Coconut Rum, frozen coconut purée, peach juice, and mint
- An assortment of wines and beers
