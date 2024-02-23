Disney Cast Member Art Makes History with New Disney Springs Art Walk Installation

In celebration of Black History Month, a Disney cast member has created a new art installation along the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression.

What’s Happening:

Cast member Marcella Swett’s artwork, which was completed just in time for Black History Month, is titled “Gullah Magic” and reflects the story of the Gullah people who are descendants of West and Central Africa and still reside in the South today.

Marcella has Gullah heritage in her family and wanted to share this story to help people learn more about the culture, which spans the South, including in Florida.

Elements of the Gullah culture can be found in the painting, such as the seagrass basket and grain of rice representing their art and traditions. You’ll also notice there are three faces in the painting symbolizing the past, present and future of the Gullah people.

Disney fans may already know about Marcella’s artistic talents, especially if they’ve been to Disneyland Resort

As a former art teacher, empowering local and future artists remains a passion point for Marcella who gave students from Osceola County School for the Arts an inside look at her painting process, sharing tips and tricks of the trade along the way.

Unique opportunities like this are all part of the Disney Future Storytellers

With the artwork now complete, Marcella is among a select group of Black artists who have contributed to the Art Walk including Nneka Jones, Nardstar and Ernest Shaw.

Each of their contributions displays what is most magical to them and invites art lovers from around the world to “Celebrate Soulfully’’ at Walt Disney World