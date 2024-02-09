Disney Reveals Important Dates For Booking Your Stay at The New Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness

More dates have been released that those who want to stay at the new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World need to keep their eyes on.

What’s Happening:

Today, we are learning of a few more dates to keep in mind when it comes to booking one of the brand-new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World

Starting on March 19th, Disney Vacation Club members can begin to make rental reservations online or by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800.

On March 20th, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can start booking rental reservations by contacting (407) 934-7639.

And on March 21st, All guests can make reservations online or by contacting (407) 934-7639.

Tucked away in the wondrous woodlands of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, each spacious one-bedroom cabin villa will offer the comforts of “home” and the joys of staying in the great outdoors. The first loop of cabins will open on July 1st, with more loops opening throughout the year.

Each one-bedroom cabin will comfortably sleep up to six guests and include a main bedroom, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, a living area and dining area. The airy living room will feature comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, for added sleeping space. Each cabin kitchen will come with its own refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave oven.

The main bedroom will feature a large queen-size bed, wall-mounted television and two bunk beds, adorned with whimsical artwork featuring Chip and Dale.

On the bunk beds in the main bedroom, guests will find artwork featuring Chip and Dale gathering acorns around their tree house. In the background, you will notice a calendar helping them keep track of winter’s approach. The date highlighted on the calendar is November 19th, which is the opening day of Fort Wilderness back in 1971.

Disney aficionados also will enjoy the postcard artwork in the bedroom featuring River Country, and The Junior Woodchucks of the World. Original artwork will also include familiar faces, including Mickey Mouse, Pluto and the dynamic chipmunk duo Chip and Dale.

Your family can stay immersed in 750 acres of lush cypress and pine woodlands and enjoy canoeing, horseback trail rides, and fireside sing-a-longs, all just a short boat ride away from the Magic Kingdom

If you’d like to stay in these new cabins, or anywhere else at Walt Disney World, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel