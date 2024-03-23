Walt Disney World Shares Innovative Process Bringing New Cabins At Fort Wilderness To Life

Walt Disney World is sharing more information about an innovative new process that is bringing the new Cabins at Fort Wilderness to life ahead of their debut this summer.

What’s Happening:

In a discreet warehouse in Orlando, Florida, the new Fort Wilderness cabins – designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney World’s Facility Asset Management team – are coming to life before their installation at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World.

The new cabins will begin opening this summer, providing Disney Vacation Club Members and guests at Fort Wilderness with more ways to relax and celebrate the natural beauty that has made this resort so special since opening in 1971. In the meantime, the project team is already hard at work making the cabins just a few miles down the road from Walt Disney World.

Building each cabin is an intricate process that combines many different talents and disciplines. Since each cabin is a standalone unit, this project is not the ordinary hotel room renovation. An innovative pre-fabrication strategy will allow for construction of the components of each cabin off-site, which means there will be minimal construction disruption at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. Once delivered, the pieces will be assembled to bring the design to life at the cabin sites.

Those who have stayed in the Fort Wilderness resort’s cabins before will find some of the same great elements the cabins were known for. Like today, the new cabins will sleep six guests and include a private patio, bedroom and spacious living room. The cabins will also be dog-friendly.

New bonus features include a stove in the kitchen, larger, floor-to-ceiling windows to allow more Florida sunshine and gorgeous views of the forest oasis and artwork that pays tribute to the history of Fort Wilderness (including nods to the former River Country water park).

The innovative construction process for the Fort Wilderness cabins is being approached with sustainability in mind. Jeff Friedrich, owner of Friedrich Watkins Company (one of two local businesses helping with the construction), says the technique they are using limits metal waste to less than 1%, which can be recycled for other uses. With work full steam ahead just months from the first cabins opening, this project is in addition to all the turbocharged growth on the horizon for Disney Experiences around the world.

The new cabins at Fort Wilderness will open in phases beginning July 1 – just in time to start celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort’s popular tried-and-true dinner show, the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

What They’re Saying:

Dean Huspen, Executive Architect with Walt Disney Imagineering: “We worked to develop a pre-fabrication strategy to allow construction of the components of each cabin off-site in Central Florida. This approach assures minimal construction disruption at Fort Wilderness and assures a high level of quality in the construction of each of the new cabins.”