What We’re Most Looking Forward To With The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Starting this July through a phased opening, the first of the new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will open and be available for guests to stay in. Though technically a part of Disney Vacation Club, these cabins will be available for all to enjoy (subject to availability). Fans of the resort, which has been a part of Walt Disney World since 1971, will immediately point out the previous cabins and even the Wilderness homes that were found on the grounds long ago. The new cabins usher in that same ambience and feel while completely modernizing the experience, so let’s take a look at what we're most excited for at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

The Modern Cabins

I already touched on this, but there have already been cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground for quite some time. However, those cabins are being moved off the grounds (and sold!) to allow for these new cabins to take shape.

The new cabins, despite being secluded in the middle of the woods of Walt Disney World, are now completely modern with updated aesthetics and amenities, elevating a more traditional cabin experience. Plus, even though anybody can book them, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are part of the Disney Vacation Club – which means they are ready to provide a home away from home with more amenities than a standard hotel stay.

Once guests enter through the front doors, they’ll find a spacious living area featuring a dining nook and a fully equipped kitchen – meaning they include a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and full-size oven/range.

Just off the kitchen you’ll find a vanity area outside the entrance to the bathroom, which has a shower and an additional vanity inside.

A convertible seating and sleeping area is located opposite the kitchen and boasts a 65-inch TV and a comfortable sofa—the perfect spot to gather the family after a day at the parks or just a day at the resort to watch a favorite fim. Might I suggest something from Pixar Animation Studios, like Elemental!

This cabin can sleep six, so when it’s time for bed, simply fold down the queen-size Inova bed from the wall, for added sleeping space. In the separate bedroom, you’ll find a queen-size bed, twin-size bunk beds, a 55-inch TV, a closet and a nightstand.

Each morning you can draw the curtains back to reveal floor-to-ceiling windows and your own personal patio deck, which also includes a charcoal grill, perfect for dining al fresco.

You’ll also be able to use the latest feature that has been introduced across Walt Disney World, with the new Hey Disney! Virtual assistant in each cabin.

Thanks to Disney Vacation Club, you can even tour these cabins now virtually here!

The Seclusion

With other resorts at Walt Disney World, in most cases you’re right up against the hustle and bustle of the parks or even Disney Springs. In other locations, like say Disney’s All Star Resorts, everyone is spread across 10 or so buildings, keeping everyone relatively together.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness offer a similar level of proximity to the parks, namely Magic Kingdom which is a short bus or boat ride away. EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are also down the road via Walt Disney World bus, but when returning (or staying in) your cabin for the day, you and your family or friend group have your own private getaway in the middle of the woods.

You don’t have to worry about those excited rope-droppers running down the shared corridor, you’ll be in your own cabin with its own walls and feel like you’re a world away while still staying as close to the magic as you can be.

The only other resort that offers this level of privacy and seclusion are the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

The Details

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are not only fresh and modern, they pay tribute to classic Disney Characters as well as the rich history of Disney’s Fort WIlderness itself. Throughout the cabins, Chip & Dale are featured as unofficial mascots of the new cabins. They are featured above the bed in the main bedroom, and acorns adorn throw pillows and other features in the cabins themselves.

A vintage-style poster featured on the wall-side of the pull-down bed in the living area features Mickey and Pluto and his camper from the classic short, Mickey’s Trailer. I feel the need to point out though that unlike the short, Mickey is the one driving.

What Disney Parks fans are sure to love though will be the many references to the history of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. While references can be noticed throughout the cabin, the true treasure trove is in the main bedroom, where a collage will be featured on one of the walls.

In that collage, eagle eyed fans will notice vintage art from the resort, a postcard advertising Pioneer Hall, references to the campfire and s’smores, the bike barn, and even a postcard for River Country, Disney’s first-ever water park that was located on the Fort Wilderness grounds that closed back in 2001, before it was announced it would never reopen back in 2005.

Fort Wilderness of Course

The biggest thing that The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness though is the prime location at – are you ready?- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. There are folks who return to this resort year after year (or month after month depending who you ask), some of which never leave the grounds or go to a Disney Park! If you need help finding these individuals, they are usually the ones with that Fort Wilderness Resort campground tire cover! This is only strange if you’ve never been to Fort Wilderness before, though.

Here, there is plenty of recreation and things to do. Most nights, you can head over to the Campground theater for Chip N’ Dale's Campfire Sing-Along, where you can make s’mores and catch a movie under the stars. Even if Chip and Dale aren’t present with songs, you can still catch a movie nightly.

There are numerous pools throughout the grounds, and the new Cabins at Fort Wilderness will have their own pool area as well. If you’re looking for those more traditional Disney poolside activities, you can head to the Meadow Swimmin’ pool where they’ll have all those pool games, trivia and more.

There’s also the Tri-Circle D ranch, where you can visit the many horses of Walt Disney World, and even take a wagon or carriage ride through scenic wilderness trails.

Fishing, canoe and kayak rentals, sports like basketball and volleyball, are all also available.

One of the main centers of all the fun though is Pioneer Hall, which is home to the iconic Hoop De Doo Musical Revue dinner show, a staple of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The first phase of The Cabins at Fort Wilderness is set to debut on July 1st. If you’d like more information, or to plan a visit for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.