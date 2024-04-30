Celebrate Mother’s Day With These Treats Coming to the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching on May 12, and Disney Parks Blog shared the list of treats coming to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to celebrate mom.

What's Available:

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available May 5 through 18; mobile order available)

  • Sunflower Cake: Marbled chocolate and vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, and mini chocolate chips (New)

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available May 5 through 18; mobile order available)

  • Mother’s Day Croissant filled with raspberry jam topped with raspberry crunchies (New)

Disney's BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli and Carousel Coffee (Available May 5 through 18; mobile order available at BoardWalk Deli only)

  • Mother’s Day Croissant: Croissant dough filled with raspberry jam topped with raspberry crunchies (New)

Disney's Old Key West Resort and Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available May 5 through 18)

  • Bouquet of Roses Cupcake: Chocolate Cupcake, strawberry pastry cream, chocolate mousse, and buttercream

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai (Available May 5 through 18)

  • Makuahine DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Whip with Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red topped with shimmering edible flowers

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available May 5 through 18; mobile order available)

  • Mother’s Day Croissant: Croissant dough filled with raspberry jam topped with raspberry crunchies (New)

Available at Various Table-Service Restaurants and Lounges at Disney Resort Hotels  

  • Strawberry-Orange Mimosa: Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut, orange juice, and strawberry purée topped with a strawberry (New) (Available May 5 through 18)

Disney Springs 

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 5 through 12; mobile order available)

  • Mother’s Day Éclair: Lemon and lavender éclair (New)

The Ganachery (Available May 1 through 12)

  • Mother's Day Chocolate Flower Box: Ganache with flavors of hibiscus-strawberry and jasmine tea (New)

Paddlefish (Available May 12 only)

  • Lobster Ravioli with vodka sauce and shrimp

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Plaza Inn (Available May 12 only)  

  • Mother’s Day Brunch: Join in the celebration and dropping “Inn” for brunch hosted by Minnie Mouse and her friends. Guests can start with a memorable moment with Minnie Mouse and a special flower, picked just for mom.

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available May 3 through 13)

  • Mickey-shaped Mother's Day Cookie
  • Box of Assorted Cookies

Storytellers Cafe (Available May 12 only from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

  • Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet: Guests can indulge their mom with a glorious dinner buffet – and encounter some beloved Disney Characters!

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort Including Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Trolley Treats (Available May 5 through 12)

  • Tulip Cake Pop: Vanilla tulip-shaped cake pop dipped in purple-colored white chocolate, outlined in purple sanding sugar, and adorned with marshmallow leaves dipped in green-colored white chocolate (New)
  • Pink Minnie Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, adorned with marshmallow ears, and dressed with pink sanding sugar and white M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies

