Construction Progress of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening at Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland Park in California later this year. Construction is well underway to transform this ride from Splash Mountain into a new attraction inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film The Princess and the Frog. We were able to take some photos of the progress as of January 9, 2024, at Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is an all new adventure inviting visitors into the world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film The Princess and the Frog .

. This is an attraction unlike anything seen before and will be opening at both Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland Park in California in late 2024.

We have some photos of the construction process at Magic Kingdom as of January 9, 2024.

About The Princess and the Frog:

Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans.

Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well.

The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



