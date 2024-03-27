Inside Look at Construction on Cotino, the First Storyliving by Disney Community

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a sneak peek at construction of Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community coming to California’s Coachella Valley.

What’s Happening:

With the stunning San Jacinto mountains in the background, future residents will arrive home to this welcoming entryway designed to showcase the beauty of the desert.

The Cotino community’s 360-degree mountain views inspired the Walt Disney Imagineering team’s creative design, which will feature a mix of natural and man-made elements bringing the spirit of the desert to life.

The first community park under construction is Longtable Park. The park’s unique name is inspired by Walt Disney and the experiences that originally drew him to the Coachella Valley. When Walt visited the area, he would often begin his day with some desert adventures then join his neighbors for a group breakfast and good conversation around a friendly table.

Cotino community residents can keep that same friendly spirit alive while spending time at Longtable Park. Beyond the signature, long table surrounded by beautiful palo verde and olive trees, this park will feature shaded lawn seating, barbecue grills, firepits, two bocce ball courts, bird baths and more.

This beautiful park will be available just for those who live in Longtable Park residences for adults 55+.

Also now under construction are the first model homes. Built by Shea Homes

Some home designs will feature flex and loft spaces while also encouraging indoor-outdoor living with entry courtyards and covered terraces designed to immerse future residents in the beauty of the region.

There are so many different elevations and floor plans to choose from and even more options coming soon from additional homebuilders.

You can learn more and see more construction in the video below, hosted by Bret Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse.