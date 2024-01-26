D23 Hosting Gold Member Celebration of Their 15th Anniversary at Splitsville in Disney Springs

D23 will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special event for Gold Members at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Disney Springs on Sunday, March 10th.

What’s Happening:

It’s been 15 fan-tastic years with the greatest fans on Earth—and now, D23 invites you to mark their anniversary milestone at Splitsville Luxury Lanes, for a look back on 15 years of magic and memories.

It’s time to strike a pose and mingle with fellow D23 Gold Members as you bowl, eat, and play the evening away. Snack and sip as you participate in inspired photo opportunities and arcade games at this bodacious bowlers’ bash.

All D23 Gold Members in attendance at this 15th Anniversary Celebration will also receive a dazzling event-exclusive “Cosmic Blue” variant of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse Figurine from the 2024 D23 Magic & Mystery Gold Member Collector Set, along with a D23 event-exclusive D23 15th Anniversary Pin inspired by the Magic & Mystery of Disney.

Additionally, all attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a special merchandise RSP for The Walt Disney Company Store’s exclusive collection of D23 15th anniversary pins! Check out two of the new releases, below; they’ll be available at this exclusive RSP opportunity, with even more designs in store via the whole collection.

Tickets for the event are exclusive to D23 Gold Members and will cost $50 + $7 processing fee per ticket

Tickets go on sale on Monday, January 29th, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET at this link

Event Includes:

Exclusive access to Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Walt Disney World

Delectable food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. A cash bar will be available for alcoholic purchases for guests over 21 years of age.

First access to purchase Member-exclusive D23 15th Anniversary pin collection from The Walt Disney Company Store through a random selection process. Please see RSP details in the “notes” section below.

Guests are strongly encouraged to pick up all materials for the D23 15th Anniversary Celebration at the RSP Pick-up Location listed in the “notes” section below. This is due to the nature and shape of the event gifts, as well as providing quicker access to the event at Disney Springs later that evening.

Guests who check in at the RSP Pick-up may send one member of their party to receive all event materials including gifts and credentials for everyone they purchase tickets for. Guests who check in at the RSP Pick Up will also be able to enter Splitsville Luxury Lanes (during the posted event time) as soon as they arrive, as opposed to waiting in the check in line at Disney Springs.

All guests will receive celebratory gifts created just for D23 Gold Members, including an event credential, a “Cosmic Blue” variant of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse Figurine from the D23 Magic & Mystery Collection, and an event-exclusive D23 15th Anniversary Pin.

RSP: Know Before you purchase!

A D23 15th Anniversary Celebration at Disney Springs ticket purchase is needed in order to be included in the RSP; full name and email address will be required for all individual guests at the time of ticket purchase.

Please note, the last day to make changes to names and email addresses will be January 31st, 2024. Each ticket holder will receive a unique shopping link to participate in the RSP on February 2nd, 2024. Only one shopping link will be sent per name; duplicate names attached to tickets will not receive multiple shopping links.

The RSP pick up will be located at The Veracruz room at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort during the RSP window from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please remember: in addition to picking up RSP products, guests will check-in for the event being held that evening and receive all event materials for their whole party, including event gifts and credentials.

If one of the guests attending is under the age of 18, the D23 Gold Member’s email can be used.

Ticket holders’ names will be verified at the time of order pick-up, and the ticket holder will be required to present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Multiple RSP submissions for the same attendee will not be permitted and the order will be canceled.

Order pick-up details for Sunday, March 10th, 2024, will be shared in the RSP purchase confirmation.