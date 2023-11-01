Daiwa House to Sponsor Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Opening June 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, scheduled to open on June 6th, 2024 as part of Fantasy Springs, will be sponsored by Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, one of the new attractions scheduled to open at the eighth themed port Fantasy Springs (opening in June 6th, 2024) in Tokyo DisneySea Park, will be sponsored by Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

This will be Daiwa House’s second sponsorship at the Tokyo Disney Resort, following Stitch Encounter at Tokyo Disneyland.

Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films and the brand-new Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs will be home to new attractions, restaurants, a shop, and more.

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey will open at Frozen Kingdom, an area themed to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen .

. In this attraction, which follows the story of the film, guests will be able to experience a heartwarming tale of two sisters who discover that only true love can thaw a frozen heart, together with well-known songs from the film.

Magical visits await guests who will experience this new attraction, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, presented by Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Learn more about Fantasy Springs here