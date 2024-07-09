“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Stars Dara Reneé and Malia Baker Visit Walt Disney World

Two of the stars of Descendants: The Rise of Red recently paid a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort, where they rode attractions voted on by Descendants fans.

What’s Happening:

Descendants fans had a chance to vote for what attractions Dara Renee and Malia Baker rode when they recently visited Walt Disney World.

The results of the polls are revealed in this new YouTube video, showcasing the duo ride attractions such as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This is of course all in promotion of the fourth movie in the Descendants franchise, The Rise of Red, which premieres this Friday, July 12th on Disney+

About Descendants: The Rise of Red

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

The cast also includes: China Anne McClain as Uma, the new principal at Auradon Prep Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Uliana Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella Joshua Colley as Young Hook Peder Lindell as Morgie Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to debut July 12th, 2024 on Disney+, followed by a special encore on Friday, August 9th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel

