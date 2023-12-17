Daytime Emmys – Creative Arts & Lifestyle Categories Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories. The ceremony was presented live this afternoon at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, last year was the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony, due to take place later this weekend.

The Daytime Emmys are also separated into two ceremonies, with the Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories taking place earlier this afternoon. Acting and other awards were issued last night, and you can find out about those here.

Listed below are the winners from the Walt Disney Company at the 50th Daytime Emmys – Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards.

Outstanding Casting

General Hospital

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The View