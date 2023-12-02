Photos: Special Treats Takeover Vanellope’s Sweets & Treats Aboard Disney Dream During Very Merrytime Cruises

The most wonderful time of the year is even more joyful (and tasty) this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises, including a number of special treats available. We found a case full of them at Vanellope’s aboard the Disney Dream on our cruise, have a look!  

The festive treats are one part of the fun of a Very Merrytime cruise aboard the Disney Cruise Line. These treats were found at Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats aboard the Disney Dream, but can be expected at equivalent locations, like Sweet on You aboard the Disney Fantasy and Inside Out: Joyful Sweets aboard the Disney Wish.

At Vanellope’s, guests aboard the Disney Dream can race on down to this decadent dessert shop inspired by the super-sweet arcade game from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph. Enjoy a “Sugar Rush” with hand-scooped gelato, fresh waffle cones, baked treats and candy in a wide variety of delicious flavors – and these special treats during the Very Merrytime cruises.

With cruises from Florida and California, adults and children alike will discover the wonder of the holidays aboard Very Merrytime sailings in 2023. Disney Cruise Line will set sail from a new South Florida home in Fort Lauderdale, offering four- and five-night Very Merrytime cruises aboard the Disney Dream to tropical locales in the western Caribbean and Bahamas. Also from Florida, the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will continue sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

The Disney Magic will set sail to Baja and the Mexican Riviera from San Diego for holiday sailings before wrapping up the season in Galveston, Texas with Very Merrytime cruises to the western Caribbean.

