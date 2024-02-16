Disney College Program Hosting 2024 Character Performer Auditions Across the Country

Have you ever wanted to step into the spotlight and become part of the magic? Disney is hosting a slew of auditions for Disney College Program character performers all across the country for the 2024 season.
What’s Happening:
- At Walt Disney World, performing opportunities abound, from character greetings in parks and resorts to character dining and even the possibility to perform in parades and shows.
- Neither dance nor theatre experience is necessary, all you need is a passion for storytelling and a love of Disney.
- During the audition, you’ll learn a simple dance combination and join your own Disney parade. From there, additional movements or animation combinations may be introduced. Smile, be bold and bring your energy — Disney is looking for performers who can create magical moments.
- Additionally, you must be accepted into the Disney College Program to be considered for a character performer role.
- Don’t miss out on your chance to register for one of the following audition dates:
- March 10th, 2024
The Rock School for Dance Education Philadelphia, PA
Sign in: 9:30 AM EST | Start time: 10:00 AM EST
- March 11th, 2024
Disney's Animal Kingdom Wardrobe/Rehearsal Facility Kissimmee, FL
Sign in: 9:30 AM EST | Start time: 10:00 AM EST
- March 12th, 2024
Balance Dance Studios Austin, TX
Sign in: 9:30 AM CST | Start time: 10:00 AM CST
