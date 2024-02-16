Disney College Program Hosting 2024 Character Performer Auditions Across the Country

Have you ever wanted to step into the spotlight and become part of the magic? Disney is hosting a slew of auditions for Disney College Program character performers all across the country for the 2024 season.

What’s Happening:

At Walt Disney World

Neither dance nor theatre experience is necessary, all you need is a passion for storytelling and a love of Disney.

During the audition, you’ll learn a simple dance combination and join your own Disney parade. From there, additional movements or animation combinations may be introduced. Smile, be bold and bring your energy — Disney is looking for performers who can create magical moments.

Additionally, you must be accepted into the Disney College Program to be considered for a character performer role.

Don’t miss out on your chance to register for one of the following audition dates: March 10th, 2024

The Rock School for Dance Education Philadelphia, PA

Sign in: 9:30 AM EST | Start time: 10:00 AM EST March 11th, 2024

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Sign in: 9:30 AM EST | Start time: 10:00 AM EST March 12th, 2024

Balance Dance Studios Austin, TX

Sign in: 9:30 AM CST | Start time: 10:00 AM CST

