Dining Plan Tips on the Latest planDisney Podcast

If you are planning your next Walt Disney World vacation, sometimes it can be overwhelming to know where to start. In the latest planDisney Podcast, panelists give helpful tips on the dining plan so you can get the most out of your next dream vacation.

What's Happening:

The dining plans are back at Walt Disney World, and it can be tricky figuring it all out.

In the latest planDisney Podcast panelists Lisa E. and Michelle D. break it down so you can get the most out of your dining options at the Walt Disney World resort.

There's also an interview with host Amiyrah Martin and Vinnie Tai, who were part of the team that launched the return of the dining plans.

If there is a specific piece of information you are looking for, the timestamps below can help you find it.

Timestamp:

Podcast Links: